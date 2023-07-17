Statements from CFE and CFE Members

Cancer Free Economy Network, East Palestine Disaster Highlights Danger of our Toxic Economy

River Valley Organizing, Community Demands for Norfolk Southern, Federal Government

Breast Cancer Action, The Latest Train Derailment, Chevron, the EPA — and Breast Cancer

Breathe Project: Norfolk Southern Derailment and Explosion Raises Serious Concerns for All Pittsburgh-Region Residents

Cancer & Environment Network of Southwestern Pennsylvania: Regional Network Calls on NIH and CDC to Establish a Public Health Research Infrastructure in the Wake of a Toxic Disaster

Environmental Health Project: Statement on Train Derailment and Fire in East Palestine, Ohio

Lowell Center for Sustainable Production (Joel Tickner and Molly Jacobs, with CFE founding member Charlotte Brody): Chemistry Urgently Needs to Develop Safer Materials (Scientific American, February 25)

NAACP Statement on East Palestine and Surrounding Communities (Ohio Conference NAACP)

Science & Environmental Health Network, (Blog) Why Our Trains Are Toxic: The Dioxin Backstory; March 2023 Networker: Keeping Track of Trains

CFE Member NIEHS (the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences) offers resources, trainings and tools to empower responsible health research in the wake of chemical disasters

—–

Statements and Resources from Allied Organizations

Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform, Chemical Disaster Prevention Resources and map of chemical disasters

Toxic Free Future, More than 100 groups demand EPA conduct dioxin testing in areas impacted by East Palestine train derailment