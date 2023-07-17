fbpx
Virtual symposium
East Palestine 6 months after

Photo credit to Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
6 Months After the Train Derailment: What's it like to live in the impacted area? What do we know? What remains unknown? And how do we prevent future disasters like this? 

                                                                                August 3, 2023 12pm-5pm EDT 

 
This virtual symposium will examine how life has changed for the people of East Palestine and nearby communities six months following the catastrophic train derailment; reviews the available science, what we still don’t know, and what is needed to bridge the gap; examines policy options to prevention future disasters, ensure that polluters are held responsible, and protect communities and workers; and develop plans for coordinated action. Participants will break into subgroups to identify action steps and priorities to support impacted communities and reduce the likelihood of similar events in the future.

 

                                                                                                                         —–

                                                                                                                   AGENDA OVERVIEW


12:00 Welcome and introductory remarks
Panel 1 Voices from East Palestine: Residents talk about the immediate aftermath of the derailment and how their lives have changed.
Panel 2 Researchers Panel: What do we know? What do we need to know?
Panel 3 Policy panel: How do we prevent similar events in the future? How do we increase accountability and transparency?  
Breakouts Discussions: Policy advocacy, science advocacy, connecting impacted communities and workers
Reports back and close at 5:00 ET

—–

PLANNING COMMITTEE 

Ashleigh Angel, Cancer Free Economy Network

Debra Erenberg, Cancer Free Economy Network

Andre Green, Cancer & Environment Network of Southwest Pennsylvania

Hilary Flint, Beaver County Marcellus Awareness Community

Zsuzsa Gyenes, East Palestine Unity Council

Vanessa Lynch, Moms Clean Air Force

Rachel Massey, Collaborative for Health & Environment

Rachel Meyer, Moms Clean Air Force

Jamie San Andres, Cancer Free Economy Network

Audrey Tran Lam, Cancer Free Economy Network/University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy & Environmental Education

Makenzie White, Cancer Free Economy Network

Kayla Williams, Cancer Free Economy Network/Clean Production Action

—–

                                                                                                     PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS 

Statements from CFE and CFE Members 

Cancer Free Economy Network, East Palestine Disaster Highlights Danger of our Toxic Economy 

River Valley Organizing, Community Demands for Norfolk Southern, Federal Government

Breast Cancer Action, The Latest Train Derailment, Chevron, the EPA — and Breast Cancer

Breathe Project: Norfolk Southern Derailment and Explosion Raises Serious Concerns for All Pittsburgh-Region Residents 

Cancer & Environment Network of Southwestern Pennsylvania: Regional Network Calls on NIH and CDC to Establish a Public Health Research Infrastructure in the Wake of a Toxic Disaster 

Environmental Health Project: Statement on Train Derailment and Fire in East Palestine, Ohio 

Lowell Center for Sustainable Production (Joel Tickner and Molly Jacobs, with CFE founding member Charlotte Brody):  Chemistry Urgently Needs to Develop Safer Materials (Scientific American, February 25)

NAACP Statement on East Palestine and Surrounding Communities (Ohio Conference NAACP)

Science & Environmental Health Network, (Blog) Why Our Trains Are Toxic: The Dioxin Backstory; March 2023 Networker: Keeping Track of Trains

CFE Member NIEHS (the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences) offers resources, trainings and tools to empower responsible health research in the wake of chemical disasters

—–

Statements and Resources from Allied Organizations

Environmental Justice Health Alliance for Chemical Policy Reform, Chemical Disaster Prevention Resources and map of chemical disasters

Toxic Free Future, More than 100 groups demand EPA conduct dioxin testing in areas impacted by East Palestine train derailment

